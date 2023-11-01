6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to US Fed meet
Stock market today: Domestic market indices are anticipated to have a muted opening on Wednesday's trade with GIFT Nifty down more than 25 points.
The domestic market benchmark indices are anticipated to have a muted opening on Wednesday's trade with GIFT Nifty down more than 25 points from Tuesday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started