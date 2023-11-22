5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to US Fed meeting minutes
The Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market indices closed in the red overnight after the amid selling in retail and technology shares.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday following mixed global cues as sentiment weakened after the latest US Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed a cautious approach to future interest-rate moves.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started