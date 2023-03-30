5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Nifty remained volatile on the last day of the March F&O expiry. However, the overall trend has not changed as the benchmark Nifty settled below the resistance level of 17250. The critical short-term moving average, the 50 DMA (17571), is sitting well above the current value of the index. The on-going sideways trend may persist until there is a decisive breakout above 17250. A decisive breakout above 17250 may take the index for a ride to the 17500–17600 zone, where bears will be waiting. On the lower end, 16900 may continue to act as crucial support, where bulls have placed a tough guard.

