Shares of Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth parent, hit a record high of ₹510.75 apiece earlier this year on January 23 but then entered a path of correction. It fell 11.5 percent and 2.8 percent in February and March, respectively. However, the month of April has seen some recovery with the stock rising almost 8 percent.

The scrip, which was listed on the bourses on November 7, 2023, is currently trading almost 34 percent higher from its IPO price of ₹324.

Following the volatile performance of the stock since listing, brokerages have remained undetermined regarding the outlook of the e-commerce firm.

In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on Honasa Consumer with an "add" rating and a target price of ₹450. The brokerage's outlook is optimistic due to the company's strong marketing capabilities, ability to capture emerging trends, and nimble execution.

"Since launching its first product in 2016, Honasa Consumer has demonstrated "an enviable track record of speed and success in seeding and scaling several brands and achieving omnichannel command—all while maintaining sound financial discipline," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities highlights three key factors that make Honasa Consumer stand out and contribute to its positive outlook on the company's stock:

Successful Scale-Up of Multiple Brands: Honasa Consumer has successfully scaled up several brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Dr. Sheth's, and Aqualogica. This diversification and expansion into multiple brands within the beauty and personal care (BPC) market demonstrate the company's ability to understand and cater to different consumer needs.

Omnichannel Operations: The firm's omnichannel operations feature an even split (50:50) between online and offline distribution channels. This balanced approach allows the company to reach a wide range of consumers and adapt to changing market trends.

Financial Discipline: Honasa Consumer maintains a gross margin of over 68 percent, which reflects sound financial management and operational efficiency. This financial discipline supports the company's growth and ability to invest in product development and innovation.

Kotak expects the firm to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-10 percent, driven by the expansion of offline distribution, innovations, and portfolio augmentation. The growth of other brands like The Derma Co and Dr. Sheth's is also promising, as consumers are increasingly shifting towards ingredient-based buying, it added.

Moreover, Honasa Consumer has opportunities to capitalise on new market segments such as color cosmetics, exports, the mass BPC market, and new sub-categories. Kotak believes that a steady increase in repeat purchases from converting experimental consumers into loyal customers, a decreased dependence on innovation, and a shift towards core products can help the company transition from a challenger to a formidable player in the BPC market.

However, other brokerages - ICICI Securities and Jefferies, in their recent notes, has predicted a better potential upside for the stock.

In an April 23 note, Jefferies sees Honasa as a high conviction ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹590, indicating an over 36 percent upside.

Jefferies expressed confidence in Honasa Consumer's ability to recognise emerging trends and innovate quickly, citing the success of its brand The Derma Co. as evidence of its capabilities. It believes that this demonstrates Honasa's potential for sustained growth of over 20 percent annually, even if the company's flagship brand, Mamaearth, experiences a probable slowdown due to its larger market presence and base.

Moreover, the brokerage also suggested that the firm's growth trajectory should be compared to its traditional fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers, who may only grow at a slower rate. Honasa Consumer's innovative approach and ability to capitalise on emerging trends give it an advantage over traditional FMCG companies, which may be slower to adapt to market changes, added Jefferies.

On the other hand, ICICI Securities also has a positive outlook on Honasa with a target price of ₹550, implying a 27 percent upside.

"We model revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23%/51%/55% over FY24E-FY26E. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a DCF-based target price of INR 550. At our TP, the stock will trade at 71x FY26E EPS and 6x EV/Sales FY26E. Key risks include excessive competition, execution miss, low success in scale-up of new brands," the brokerage firm said in its note.

“Mamaearth has emerged as the fastest growing brand in India to reach an annual turnover of INR 13bn in FY24E within 8 years of its launch. The execution is impressive compared to revenue performance of other leading traditional (GT/MT-heavy distribution) BPC brands in India," it further added.

