500% rally in 3 years! Multibagger Inox Group stock is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month, 11% upside eyed; Do you own?

Inox Wind Share Price Today: The multibagger Inox Group stock has rallied over six per cent after winning India's largest wind order. It has also emerged as Anand Rathi's pick of the month.

Nikita Prasad
Published24 Apr 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Inox Wind is Anand Rathi's pick of the month. (Image: Pixabay)
Inox Wind is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month. (Image: Pixabay)

Inox Wind Share Price Trend: Multibagger Inox Wind has emerged as domestic brokerage Anand Rathi's pick of the month. The stock has gained 18 per cent over the last year, hitting a 52-week low of 124.35 on June 5 and a 52-week high of 262.10 on September 23 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 4 per cent this month after an 8 per cent gain in March.

 

The Inox Group stock has

After a long consolidation, finally Inox Wind has managed to confirm a breakout above 177 mark.

▪ There is a strong base of double bottom formation around 140 zone.

▪ Price action is supported with a major range shift in daily RSI.

▪ Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock between 179 - 175 with a stop loss of 166 for upside target of 199.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets500% rally in 3 years! Multibagger Inox Group stock is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month, 11% upside eyed; Do you own?
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.