500% rally in 3 years! Multibagger Inox Group stock is Anand Rathi’s pick of the month, 11% upside eyed; Do you own?

Inox Wind Share Price Trend: Multibagger Inox Wind has emerged as domestic brokerage Anand Rathi's pick of the month. The stock has gained 18 per cent over the last year, hitting a 52-week low of ₹124.35 on June 5 and a 52-week high of ₹262.10 on September 23 last year.

Advertisement

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 4 per cent this month after an 8 per cent gain in March.

The Inox Group stock has

After a long consolidation, finally Inox Wind has managed to confirm a breakout above 177 mark.

▪ There is a strong base of double bottom formation around 140 zone.

▪ Price action is supported with a major range shift in daily RSI.