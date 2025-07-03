500% rally in five years! Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps 2%. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap IT stock priced below ₹50 — Blue Cloud Softech Solutions — hits the upper circuit on Thursday, July 3, after the company announced the launch of BluHealth Platform.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recent announcements Blue Cloud Softech Solutions issued a press release on July 3, 2025, pertaining to the launch of the BlueHealth Platform. The BluHealth Platform is an AI-powered healthcare platform that has been launched by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

The platform is a step toward increasing their presence in the global digital health market, the small-cap multibagger stock said.

About BluHealth Platform Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) is one of the key companies in cybersecurity and technology solutions worldwide.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited said that it has launched its BluHealth Platform v2.0 healthcare platform, transforming from a proof-of-concept to an AI-integrated, enterprise-grade solution for large-scale healthcare delivery.

BluHealth Platform features AI-powered clinical decision support, instant medical interpretations, and intelligent care routing, along with non-invasive HbA1c testing, 60-second facial scan screenings powered by the BluHealth Scanner, and rugged, field-ready hardware enabled by the BluHealth Screener. Fully interoperable, HIPAA/GDPR compliant, and ready for universal health coverage initiatives, the BluHealth Platform is redefining digital health for underserved communities worldwide.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained around 2% in the intraday trade to ₹34.09 level. For the multibagger small-cap IT stock under ₹50, it was also the upper price band.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price, having risen 498% in five years, has given multibagger returns to the investors.

