500% rally in five years! Small-cap IT stock under ₹50 jumps 2%. Do you own it?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger small-cap IT stock priced below ₹50 — Blue Cloud Softech Solutions — hits the upper circuit on Thursday, July 3, after the company announced the launch of BluHealth Platform.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions issued a press release on July 3, 2025, pertaining to the launch of the BlueHealth Platform. The BluHealth Platform is an AI-powered healthcare platform that has been launched by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.
The platform is a step toward increasing their presence in the global digital health market, the small-cap multibagger stock said.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) is one of the key companies in cybersecurity and technology solutions worldwide.
For large-scale healthcare delivery, BluHealth Platform v2.0 healthcare platform is evolving from a proof-of-concept to an enterprise-grade, AI-integrated solution.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited said that it has launched its BluHealth Platform v2.0 healthcare platform, transforming from a proof-of-concept to an AI-integrated, enterprise-grade solution for large-scale healthcare delivery.
BluHealth Platform features AI-powered clinical decision support, instant medical interpretations, and intelligent care routing, along with non-invasive HbA1c testing, 60-second facial scan screenings powered by the BluHealth Scanner, and rugged, field-ready hardware enabled by the BluHealth Screener. Fully interoperable, HIPAA/GDPR compliant, and ready for universal health coverage initiatives, the BluHealth Platform is redefining digital health for underserved communities worldwide.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained around 2% in the intraday trade to ₹34.09 level. For the multibagger small-cap IT stock under ₹50, it was also the upper price band.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price, having risen 498% in five years, has given multibagger returns to the investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.