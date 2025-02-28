Mint Market

500% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus shares

  • Stock Market today: Vantage Knowledge Academy's stock has experienced a remarkable 500% increase over the past year, and hit upper circuit limit following the announcement of a 2:1 bonus share issuance. Investors are eager for the upcoming record date as excitement surrounds this Multibagger stock.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated28 Feb 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock rises to hit upper circuit(Pixabay)

Stock Market today: Multibagger stock Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus shares. The stock having seen 500% rally in one year, has given phenomenal returns to investors

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price hits upper circuit

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price that opened at 110.40 on the BSE on Friday. The opening price of Vantage Knowledge Academy share was almost 5% higher than the previous day closing price of 105.15 for Vantage Knowledge Academy share. The Vantage Knowledge Academy share price thereafter oscillated between intraday low of 105.20 to intraday high of 110.40 . Since 11.40 was also the upper price band for Vantage Knowledge Academy share price, it was locked in the upper circuit on Friday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sanofi India share price rises up to 6% post Q4 results, Dividend announcements

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price that had corrected significantly since its 52 week or 1 year high of 270.70, however is still much higher over past year and hacing risen more than 500% Vantage Knowledge Academy share price has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy share price declines 7% in 2 trading sessions: Do you own it?

Vantage Knowledge Academy Bonus issue details

Vantage Knowledge Academy announced on the exchanges on 27 February post market hours the record date for Bonus shares

Vantage Knowledge Academy had proposed allotment of 22,76,50,000 (Twenty Two Crore Seventy Six Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity shares of 1/- each as bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held in the company

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick three shares to buy today — 28 Feb

Vantage Knowledge Academy had intimated the exchanges about bonus issues in January and thereby on receipt of approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25th February, 2025, The company said that it has made an application for in-principle approval with BSE Limited and the said approval is awaited from BSE Limited.

Advertisement

Further, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 5th March 2025, as the “Record Date” to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the said Bonus Shares.

The deemed date of allotment shall be Thursday, 6th March 2025, for the purpose of allotment of said Bonus Shares of the Company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets500% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus shares
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 01:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App