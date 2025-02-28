500% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus shares

Stock Market today: Multibagger stock Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited hits upper circuit after setting record date for 2:1 bonus shares. The stock having seen 500% rally in one year, has given phenomenal returns to investors

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price hits upper circuit Vantage Knowledge Academy share price that opened at ₹110.40 on the BSE on Friday. The opening price of Vantage Knowledge Academy share was almost 5% higher than the previous day closing price of ₹105.15 for Vantage Knowledge Academy share. The Vantage Knowledge Academy share price thereafter oscillated between intraday low of ₹105.20 to intraday high of ₹110.40 . Since ₹11.40 was also the upper price band for Vantage Knowledge Academy share price, it was locked in the upper circuit on Friday.

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price that had corrected significantly since its 52 week or 1 year high of ₹270.70, however is still much higher over past year and hacing risen more than 500% Vantage Knowledge Academy share price has given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Bonus issue details Vantage Knowledge Academy announced on the exchanges on 27 February post market hours the record date for Bonus shares

Vantage Knowledge Academy had proposed allotment of 22,76,50,000 (Twenty Two Crore Seventy Six Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity shares of ₹1/- each as bonus shares in the ratio of 2 (Two) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held in the company

Vantage Knowledge Academy had intimated the exchanges about bonus issues in January and thereby on receipt of approval of shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25th February, 2025, The company said that it has made an application for in-principle approval with BSE Limited and the said approval is awaited from BSE Limited.

Further, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 5th March 2025, as the “Record Date” to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the said Bonus Shares.

The deemed date of allotment shall be Thursday, 6th March 2025, for the purpose of allotment of said Bonus Shares of the Company.