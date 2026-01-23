5000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock rises over 15% after spurt in volume

Multibagger small-cap stock Mercury Ev-Tech share price attracted strong investor interest on Friday, January 23, with its share price rising sharply even as broader equity markets remained under pressure. The rally was backed by a noticeable jump in trading volumes, helping the stock stand out in an otherwise subdued session.

The multibagger stock climbed as much as 15.5% to ₹36.51 during the day. Despite the sharp move, Mercury Ev-Tech is still trading around 58% below its 52-week high of ₹87, which was recorded in January 2025. Earlier this week, the stock had slipped to its 52-week low of ₹29.95, highlighting the volatility it has seen in recent months.

Advertisement

On the volume front, Mercury Ev-Tech witnessed active participation from investors. As of January 23, 2026, trading volumes on the BSE were reported in the range of 2.19 lakh to 2.27 lakh shares, significantly higher than recent averages.

Mercury Ev-Tech share performance Despite recent volatility, Mercury Ev-Tech remains one of the standout long-term performers in the small-cap space. The EV stock, which is currently priced below ₹50, has delivered multibagger returns of over 5000% in the last five years.

However, performance in the shorter term has been weak. The small-cap stock is down 58% over the past one year, has fallen 30% in the last six months, declined 21% in the past three months, and is lower by 8.5% over the last one month, reflecting sustained selling pressure before the latest rebound.

Advertisement

Recent developments Mercury EV-Tech Limited held its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 15, 2025, in Vadodara, where shareholders focused on key business decisions for FY25. During the meeting, investors approved five major resolutions, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for FY25, the reappointment of Director Darshankumar Shah, and the appointment of Riya Sharma as a non-executive independent director.

Shareholders also gave their nod to the appointment of SJV & Associates as secretarial auditors and authorised the board to provide loans or securities to entities in which directors may have an interest. Chairman and Managing Director Jayesh Raichandbhai Thakkar addressed shareholders on the company’s performance, audit observations and strategic outlook before opening the session for questions. Remote e-voting was conducted between December 12 and December 14, followed by ballot voting at the AGM venue.

Advertisement

Mercury Ev-Tech Q2 results 2025 The company reported a strong financial showing during the current fiscal year. In Q2FY26, net sales rose 51% to ₹34.01 crore, while net profit increased 35% to ₹1.72 crore compared with Q1FY26. For the first half of FY26, net sales jumped 142% to ₹56.58 crore, and net profit climbed 43% to ₹2.99 crore, pointing to improving scale and profitability.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit for Q2FY26 increased 15.7% to ₹1.84 crore, compared with ₹1.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also saw a sharp rise, surging over 75% to ₹34 crore during the September quarter.

Advertisement

Founded in 1986, Mercury EV-Tech operates in the electric mobility and renewable energy space. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, and specialised offerings such as electric vintage cars and golf carts. It also provides customised EV solutions catering to the hospitality and industrial segments.