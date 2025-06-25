5,000% rally in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus on Thursday after fundraise move

Multibagger small-cap stock: Elitecon International Limited's board of directors announced on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, that the company is set to raise ₹75 crore from the public markets via a preferential allotment, according to an exchange filing. Stock market investors will focus on the company's shares on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indogulf Cropsciences raises ₹58.19 cr from anchor round ahead of IPO

According to the BSE filing data, the company will use preferential allotment, the issue of convertible warrants, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or any other permissible instruments for the fundraising plan.

“To discuss and evaluate the proposal for raising funds up to an amount of ₹75 crores by way of preferential allotment, issue of convertible warrants, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible instruments/modes, subject to necessary approvals from Shareholders, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders,” said Elitecon International in its exchange filing.

Elitecon International is a tobacco manufacturer which supplies multiple products like smoking mixture, cigarettes, and flavoured molesis tobacco, among other tobacco products for both domestic and international markets.

Advertisement

Elitecon International Share Price Trend Elitecon International shares closed 4.95 per cent higher at ₹56.15 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹53.50 in the previous market close. The company announced the fundraising plans after market operating hours on 25 June 2025.

Shares of the tobacco product maker have given stock market investors more than 4,000 per cent returns on investment in the last five years, and 5,004.55 per cent in the last one-year period.

Also Read | Reliance Infra shares hit upper circuit as subsidiary inks ₹600 crore deal

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of Elitecon International are trading 441.47 per cent higher in 2025 and 52.46 per cent higher in the last one-month period.

Elitecon International shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹62.96 on 10 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1.10 on 26 August 2024, according to BSE data.

Advertisement

The shares are trading lower than their year-high levels. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹8,975.58 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee