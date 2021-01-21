‘50,000 is just a number; one must stick to asset allocation’

With the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark for the first time, Mint kicks off ‘Sensex and me’, a series where finance professionals and ordinary investors document their lives alongside the Sensex in all its ups and downs. In the first instalment, Malhar Majumder, a Kolkata-based mutual fund distributor and partner, Positive Vibes Consulting and Advisory, a firm that distributes financial products, narrates his journey since the early 1990s.