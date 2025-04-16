50,000% returns in 5 years! Multibagger small-cap stock in focus after robust Q4 results, PAT surges 83%; Do you own?

Multibagger small-cap stock: Waaree Renewable shares will be in focus on Thursday, April 17, after the company announced a 83% rise in net profits in its January to March quarter results. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published16 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Waaree Renewable shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.023.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, ahead of the Q4 results announcement.
Multibagger stock: Waaree Renewable shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at ₹1.023.90 after Wednesday’s stock market session, ahead of the Q4 results announcement. (Pixabay)

Waaree Renewable Q4 Results: The renewable energy EPC firm Waaree Renewable announced its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, April 16. The company announced an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated net profits to 93.76 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to 51.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Waaree Renewable's revenue from core operations increased 74 per cent to 476.57 crore in the fourth quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 273.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's expenses for the quarter ended March 2025 increased 75 per cent to 356.25 crore, compared to 203.27 crore in the same period the previous financial year. The company's expenses were driven by the rise in the cost of delivering the EPC contracts. 

Segmental Revenues

Waaree Renewable's core revenue jump was derived from its EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Contracts segment, which rose 76 per cent to 469.72 crore, compared to the 266.44 crore business in the previous financial year.

However, looking at the company's power sales numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Waaree Renewable's power sales revenues were marginally down 0.14 per cent YoY to 6.85 crore, compared to 6.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Waaree Renewable Share Price

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at 1.023.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to 938.20 at the previous stock market close. The company results were announced after market operating hours on April 16.

Waaree Renewable shares have given stock market investors more than 50,000 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 52.69 per cent in the last one-year period.

In the last one-month period, the shares have gained 29.84 per cent in the Indian stock market and more than 15 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Waaree Renewables shares hit their 52-week high level at 3,037.75 on April 26, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 732.05 on April 7, 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website.

The stock is currently trading above its year-low levels, with a market capitalisation of 10,673.81 crore, as of Wednesday, April 16.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

