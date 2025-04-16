50,000% returns in 5 years! Multibagger small-cap stock in focus after robust Q4 results, PAT surges 83%; Do you own?

Waaree Renewable Q4 Results: The renewable energy EPC firm Waaree Renewable announced its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, April 16. The company announced an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated net profits to ₹93.76 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹51.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Waaree Renewable's revenue from core operations increased 74 per cent to ₹476.57 crore in the fourth quarter results of the financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹273.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's expenses for the quarter ended March 2025 increased 75 per cent to ₹356.25 crore, compared to ₹203.27 crore in the same period the previous financial year. The company's expenses were driven by the rise in the cost of delivering the EPC contracts.

Segmental Revenues Waaree Renewable's core revenue jump was derived from its EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Contracts segment, which rose 76 per cent to ₹469.72 crore, compared to the ₹266.44 crore business in the previous financial year.

However, looking at the company's power sales numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Waaree Renewable's power sales revenues were marginally down 0.14 per cent YoY to ₹6.85 crore, compared to ₹6.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Waaree Renewable Share Price Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd shares closed 9.13 per cent higher at ₹1.023.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹938.20 at the previous stock market close. The company results were announced after market operating hours on April 16.

Waaree Renewable shares have given stock market investors more than 50,000 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 52.69 per cent in the last one-year period.

In the last one-month period, the shares have gained 29.84 per cent in the Indian stock market and more than 15 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Waaree Renewables shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹3,037.75 on April 26, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹732.05 on April 7, 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website.

The stock is currently trading above its year-low levels, with a market capitalisation of ₹10,673.81 crore, as of Wednesday, April 16.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.