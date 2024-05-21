505% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger PSU to declare FY24 dividend, Q4 results soon; stock hits 14% upper circuit
Cochin Shipyards shares hit 14 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,696.80 apiece on the BSE ahead of announcing its Q4FY24 results and FY24 dividend.
Cochin Shipyards Share Price: Shares of India's largest shipbuilding and maintenance company rallied 14 per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Tuesday, May 21, three days ahead of announcing its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) results. The leading public-sector undertaking (PSU) will also declare a final dividend for FY24 on Friday, May 24, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
