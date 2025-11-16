50,600% rally in five years. Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap multibagger stock: Integrated Industries share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company reported strong second-quarter results on Friday, November 14.

On Friday, the small-cap stock ended the session at 5% upper circuit at ₹25.36 apiece.

The small-cap stock has been quite volatile recently, declining over 4.37% in the six months and nearly 34% over the past year. Despite this short-term fluctuation, it has been a remarkable wealth generator for long-term investors, delivering an astounding 50,620% return over the last five years.

Integrated Industries Q2 results 2025 In a press release on November 14, Integrated Industries reported a 104% rise year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to ₹29.99 crore in Q2 FY26, as compared to ₹14.7 crore same period corresponding year.

In Q2 FY26, revenue from operations jumped 54% to ₹286.46 crore, up from ₹186.61 crore in the same quarter last year. Total expenses also climbed significantly, rising 49% to ₹257.13 crore during the September quarter.

For the half-year period, net sales increased sharply by 64% to ₹536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to ₹54.66 crore in H1FY26 compared to the previous year. These results underscore the company's strong operational momentum and sustained demand in the market.

On the other hand, EBITDA rose as much as 109% YoY to ₹30.7 crore in the September quarter FY26, as compared to ₹14.7 crore same period last year.

“We delivered a strong performance this quarter with revenue growing by 54% year-on-year to ₹66.3 crore, EBITDA rising over 500% to ₹1.4 crore, and net profit increasing by 137% to ₹2.1 crore. The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio," said Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Integrated Industries Limited.

Goyal further added, “During the period, we strengthened our distribution network across North India, expanded our export footprint, and introduced new product variants catering to evolving consumer preferences. We are also progressing well on our capacity expansion plan, aimed at supporting higher volumes and fulfilling growing international orders from Africa and the Middle East.”

Incorporated in 1995, Integrated Industries Limited (IIL) a company engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, bakery items. With a strong legacy in the FMCG sector, IIL has progressively expanded its footprint in high-growth food categories with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

