$51 billion capex, 23% earnings growth: Adani Ports, Adani Green to Energy; Jefferies sees up to 44% upside in 6 stocks

Global brokerage firm Jefferies, in its latest outlook, has retained its bullish stance on Adani Group companies, maintaining Buy ratings on six group companies and expecting an average upside potential of nearly 25% from their respective closing prices cited in the report.

The brokerage's positive outlook stems from the group's emergence as one of India's largest capital spenders over the past five years, with EBITDA and assets growing at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of approximately 20% and 22%, respectively, over FY17-FY26. This growth has been driven by execution, strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and exposure to India's structural growth priorities.

Jefferies expects the group's capital expenditure (capex) spree to continue for another three years, with Adani Group companies likely to emerge as the largest contributors to private-sector capex. The group is expected to account for approximately 28% of the aggregate private-sector spending of $180-190 billion over FY27-FY29.

The brokerage said the group's capex programme is likely to remain concentrated in the energy, transportation, building materials, and infrastructure sectors, reflecting its strategy of strengthening core businesses while selectively expanding into adjacent segments.

The brokerage estimates that the execution of the $51 billion capex programme will drive a 23% CAGR in EBITDA and EPS over FY26-FY29E, supported by volume growth and market-share gains. It also expects rising earnings, driven by new capacities becoming revenue-generating, to support an improvement in return on equity (RoE) across these companies.

At the portfolio level, EBITDA has scaled up sharply to ₹843 billion as of FY26, driven by the group's infrastructure and utility businesses. Over the last decade, the ports business has anchored stable earnings and cash flows, while the energy verticals—renewables, transmission, power and gas—have steadily increased their contribution, supported by the group's capex pivot towards energy and utility assets.

Manufacturing and new industrial businesses remain smaller contributors but are scaling up rapidly, reflecting the next leg of growth.

Credit profile improves across group companies The brokerage also noted that the credit profiles of Adani Group companies have improved, although leverage remains moderately elevated. The group's credit profile has normalised following the volatility witnessed between January 2023 and November 2024, supported by stronger operating cash flows, disciplined capex, and equity infusions.

Rating outlooks have stabilised, institutional ownership has increased, and promoter pledges have been largely unwound, although leverage remains moderately high. Promoter ownership of around 62-75%, higher than that of Indian conglomerate peers, provides additional capital flexibility.

Jefferies remains bullish on all six Adani stocks; sees up to 44% upside Jefferies has maintained Buy ratings on all six Adani Group companies under its coverage, with target prices indicating potential upside of up to 44% from their respective closing prices cited in the report.

The brokerage has set a target price of ₹2,180 for Adani Ports, implying an upside of around 12% from its reference price of ₹1,942. For Adani Enterprises, it has a target of ₹3,830, indicating a potential upside of nearly 44% from ₹2,659.

Similarly, Jefferies has assigned a target price of ₹475 to Ambuja Cements, implying an upside of around 22% from ₹388. For Adani Power, the brokerage has a target price of ₹240, suggesting an upside of nearly 17% from ₹205.

Adani Energy Solutions has a target price of ₹1,980, indicating a potential upside of around 38% from ₹1,439, while Adani Green Energy has a target of ₹1,695, translating into an upside of nearly 17% from ₹1,447.

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