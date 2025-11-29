51,800% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock sets new board meeting date to consider fundraise proposal

Multibagger small-cap stock: Multibagger stock Integrated Industries, which has delivered a massive 51,800% return in the last five years, is likely to be in focus on Monday after the company set a new board meeting date to advance its fund-raising plans.

Integrated Industries Ltd., said that its Board of Directors meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held on Friday, 28 November, has been postponed. The Board Meeting will now be held on Friday, 5 December 2025.

The meeting was intended to review and possibly approve plans to raise funds by issuing new equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares through permissible modes, including preferential allotment, in accordance with SEBI regulations, the company stated in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company has formally communicated this change in compliance with Section 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, addressing a brief delay in implementing its proposed fund-raising plan.

The trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the declaration of the outcome of the Board Meeting, in accordance with the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the company informed investors.

Integrated Industries share price trend Small-cap stock Integrated Industries ended Friday's trade 3.24% lower at ₹25.96, the same day the company announced the postponement of the board meeting date.

Over the last year, Integrated Industries' share price has declined by almost 34%.

However, it has emerged as a multibagger stock on a long-term basis, having risen 51,800% from ₹0.05 on November 20, 2020, to its current level. According to BSE data, the scrip has touched a 52-week high of ₹27.50 and a 52-week low of ₹25.88.

The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹604.45 crore as of its last closing price.

The Indian company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of food products, including bakery items and other processed foods.

