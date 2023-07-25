Multibagger IPO: The initial public offerings (IPO) of Iris Clothings Ltd was launched in October 2018 and the fixed price issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. the public offer was offered at ₹90 apiece and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprised 1,600 company shares. The SME stock had a muted debut on NSE SNE exchange as the stock listed at ₹92 per share levels, delivering ₹2 per share listing gain to its allottees. However, those investors who remained invested in the stock backing their conviction, they went on to get whopping return from the small-cap stock. The SME stock is current trading around ₹450 apiece levels, which is 400 per cent higher from its issue price.

