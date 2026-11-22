Shares of PTC Industries ended more than a percentage point higher on Friday, November 20. The Mukul Agarwal portfolio’s stock has delivered more than 23% return in three months, and around 52% return in six months.

The defence player reported profit in-line with expectations in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. ICICI Securities sees 19% upside potential in the stock.

PTC Industries share price outlook PTC Industries performance was broadly in line with our expectations. Its consolidated EBITDA increased by 119% on an annual basis, largely driven by the strength in Aerolloy Technology (ATL).

“We believe that the company would likely now enter the approval phase (building order book; recently won a couple of orders from Safran and Airbus); the execution phase is expected to start FY29 onwards (ramp-up across Blue Origin, BrahMos, GTRE, and VSSC titanium ingots provides multi-year revenue visibility),” read the ICICI Securities report.

PTC Industries’ 5,000tpa EBCHR plant is on the verge of commissioning. After that, the next few years could be a phase of approval and order build-up, followed by an exponential growth phase backed by execution. Material and machine parts supply ecosystem is likely to emerge as the biggest beneficiary, given that the Indian aerospace ecosystem is at an inflection point, as per the report.

PTC Industries share price target The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹29,000. “We retain our BUY rating and the TP of INR 29,000, which is based on 65x FY29E EPS.”