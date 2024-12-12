52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Shares of Vedanta, Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -37.9(-0.15%) points and Sensex was down by -74.87(-0.09%) points at 12 Dec 2024 11:45:39 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 6.15(0.01%) at 12 Dec 2024 11:30:40 IST.

Other stocks such as Lamosaic India, Axita Cotton, Mas Financial Services, U.y. Fincorp, Apex Ecotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.