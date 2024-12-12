Hello User
52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Vedanta, Infosys & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Vedanta, Infosys & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Vedanta, Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Vedanta, Infosys & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Shares of Vedanta, Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -37.9(-0.15%) points and Sensex was down by -74.87(-0.09%) points at 12 Dec 2024 11:45:39 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 6.15(0.01%) at 12 Dec 2024 11:30:40 IST.Other stocks such as Lamosaic India, Axita Cotton, Mas Financial Services, U.y. Fincorp, Apex Ecotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Wipro were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

