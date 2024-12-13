52 Week High Stocks Today on December 13, 2024: Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills, CRISIL, Max Healthcare Institute, Kiri Industries, Eid Parry India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -314.65(-1.28%) points and Sensex was down by -963.95(-1.19%) points at 13 Dec 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -833.45(-1.57%) at 13 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as RAJRATAN GLO, Mas Financial Services, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Asian Paints, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
