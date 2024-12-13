52 Week High Stocks Today on December 13, 2024: Siyaram Silk Mills, CRISIL & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 13, 2024: Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills, CRISIL, Max Healthcare Institute, Kiri Industries, Eid Parry India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -314.65(-1.28%) points and Sensex was down by -963.95(-1.19%) points at 13 Dec 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -833.45(-1.57%) at 13 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as RAJRATAN GLO, Mas Financial Services, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Asian Paints, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

