52 Week High Stocks Today on December 18, 2024: Shares of Eid Parry India, Cartrade Tech, Radico Khaitan, Coromandel International, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -31.95(-0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -396.56(-0.49%) points at 18 Dec 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -332.2(-0.63%) at 18 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Sanghi Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, PTC India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Avenue Supermarts hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

