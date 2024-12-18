52 Week High Stocks Today on December 18, 2024: Eid Parry India, Cartrade Tech & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 18, 2024: Shares of Eid Parry India, Cartrade Tech, Radico Khaitan, Coromandel International, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -31.95(-0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -396.56(-0.49%) points at 18 Dec 2024 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -332.2(-0.63%) at 18 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Sanghi Industries, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, PTC India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Avenue Supermarts hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

