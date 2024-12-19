52 Week High Stocks Today on December 19, 2024: Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord, BSE & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 19, 2024: Shares of Sunflag Iron & Steel Co.Ord, BSE, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -222.85(-0.92%) points and Sensex was down by -903.64(-1.13%) points at 19 Dec 2024 12:06:29 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -440.3(-0.84%) at 19 Dec 2024 11:51:31 IST.

Other stocks such as Asian Paints, Au Small Finance Bank, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Avenue Supermarts, Indusind Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

