52 Week High Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: Shares of General Insurance Corporation Of India, Kiri Industries, Wipro, Coforge, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -12.8(-0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -19.17(-0.02%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -241.05(-0.47%) at 20 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Sanghi Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.



Yesterday 52 High Week Stocks on 19 Dec 2024

In the BSE Sensex index Titan Company, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

