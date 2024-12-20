52 Week High Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: General Insurance Corporation Of India, Kiri Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 20, 2024: Shares of General Insurance Corporation Of India, Kiri Industries, Wipro, Coforge, Persistent Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -12.8(-0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -19.17(-0.02%) points at 20 Dec 2024 10:59:54 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -241.05(-0.47%) at 20 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Sanghi Industries, Creditaccess Grameen, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

