52 Week High Stocks Today on December 26, 2024: Shakti Pumps India, A2Z Infra Engineering & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 26, 2024: Shares of Shakti Pumps India, A2Z Infra Engineering, Newgen Software Technologies, Cartrade Tech, TD Power Systems hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 12.8(0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -63.0(-0.08%) points at 26 Dec 2024 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -13.45(-0.03%) at 26 Dec 2024 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Astral, Indiamart Intermesh, Asian Paints, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Balaji Amines hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

