52 Week High Stocks Today on December 30, 2024: Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Ashoka Buildcon, Triveni Engineering & Indus, Laurus Labs, Man Infraconstruction hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -12.45(-0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 8.76(0.01%) points at 30 Dec 2024 10:59:59 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 169.3(0.33%) at 30 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Astral, Relaxo Footwears, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

