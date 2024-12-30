52 Week High Stocks Today on December 30, 2024: Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Ashoka Buildcon & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on December 30, 2024: Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Ashoka Buildcon, Triveni Engineering & Indus, Laurus Labs, Man Infraconstruction hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -12.45(-0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 8.76(0.01%) points at 30 Dec 2024 10:59:59 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 169.3(0.33%) at 30 Dec 2024 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Balaji Amines, Astral, Relaxo Footwears, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}