52 Week High Stocks Today on February 10, 2025: Pansari Developers, Redington India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 10, 2025: Shares of Pansari Developers, Redington India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wonder Electricals, Laxmi Goldorna House hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -161.9(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -524.22(-0.67%) points at 10 Feb 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -366.35(-0.73%) at 10 Feb 2025 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Seamec, Delhivery, 3M India, Rajesh Exports, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, CANARA BANK, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.