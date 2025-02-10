52 Week High Stocks Today on February 10, 2025: Pansari Developers, Redington India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 10, 2025: Shares of Pansari Developers, Redington India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wonder Electricals, Laxmi Goldorna House hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -161.9(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -524.22(-0.67%) points at 10 Feb 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -366.35(-0.73%) at 10 Feb 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Seamec, Delhivery, 3M India, Rajesh Exports, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.