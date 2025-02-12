52 Week High Stocks Today on February 12, 2025: Shares of Aarvee Denims & Exports, Mahamaya Steel Industries, SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, Invesco India Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -204.4(-0.89%) points and Sensex was down by -523.08(-0.69%) points at 12 Feb 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -451.25(-0.91%) at 12 Feb 2025 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
