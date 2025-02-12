52 Week High Stocks Today on February 12, 2025: Aarvee Denims & Exports, Mahamaya Steel Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 12, 2025: Shares of Aarvee Denims & Exports, Mahamaya Steel Industries, SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, Invesco India Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -204.4(-0.89%) points and Sensex was down by -523.08(-0.69%) points at 12 Feb 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -451.25(-0.91%) at 12 Feb 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Motors, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.