52 Week High Stocks Today on February 14, 2025: Norben Tea & Exports, Aarvee Denims & Exports & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Published14 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on February 14, 2025: Shares of Norben Tea & Exports, Aarvee Denims & Exports, SBI Cards & Payment Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -107.2(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -331.91(-0.44%) points at 14 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -278.05(-0.56%) at 14 Feb 2025 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Varun Beverages, Iris Clothings, Life Insurance Corporation of India, CANARA BANK, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Indusind Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
