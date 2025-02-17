52 Week High Stocks Today on February 17, 2025: Norben Tea & Exports, Jalan Transolutions (India) & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Mint Market

Published17 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on February 17, 2025: Shares of Norben Tea & Exports, Jalan Transolutions (India), Redington India, SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -23.1(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -218.18(-0.29%) points at 17 Feb 2025 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -98.9(-0.2%) at 17 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Godrej Consumer Products, CANARA BANK, Indian Oil Corporation, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indusind Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
