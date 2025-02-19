52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: Shares of TCPL Packaging, MPS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.45(0.32%) points and Sensex was down by -0.68(0.0%) points at 19 Feb 2025 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 499.3(1.02%) at 19 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Godrej Consumer Products, Timken India, Au Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Indian Overseas Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Wipro were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.