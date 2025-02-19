52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: TCPL Packaging, MPS & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: Shares of TCPL Packaging, MPS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.45(0.32%) points and Sensex was down by -0.68(0.0%) points at 19 Feb 2025 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 499.3(1.02%) at 19 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Godrej Consumer Products, Timken India, Au Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Indian Overseas Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.