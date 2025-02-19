Mint Market

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: TCPL Packaging, MPS & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - TCPL Packaging, MPS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Shree Cement

Livemint
Published19 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: TCPL Packaging, MPS & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: Shares of TCPL Packaging, MPS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.45(0.32%) points and Sensex was down by -0.68(0.0%) points at 19 Feb 2025 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 499.3(1.02%) at 19 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Godrej Consumer Products, Timken India, Au Small Finance Bank, Varun Beverages, Indian Overseas Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

Advertisement

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Wipro were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets52 Week High Stocks Today on February 19, 2025: TCPL Packaging, MPS & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App