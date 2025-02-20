52 Week High Stocks Today on February 20, 2025: TCPL Packaging, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Mint Market

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 20, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - TCPL Packaging, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, UPL, MPS, Shree Cement

Published20 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on February 20, 2025: Shares of TCPL Packaging, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, UPL, MPS, Shree Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -48.95(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -248.94(-0.33%) points at 2025-02-20 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -288.6(-0.58%) at 2025-02-20 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Natco Pharma, VIP Industries, Dollar Industries, Birlasoft, Grindwell Norton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Infosys were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM IST
