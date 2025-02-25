52 Week High Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports, Nitiraj Engineers, HDFC Gold ETF, Camlin Fine Sciences hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.15(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 160.28(0.22%) points at 2025-02-25 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 22.35(0.05%) at 2025-02-25 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Tata Motors, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Aether Industries, Kajaria Ceramics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, CANARA BANK were the top losers.
