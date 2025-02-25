52 Week High Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 25, 2025: Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya, Norben Tea & Exports, Nitiraj Engineers, HDFC Gold ETF, Camlin Fine Sciences hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.15(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 160.28(0.22%) points at 2025-02-25 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 22.35(0.05%) at 2025-02-25 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Tata Motors, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Tyres, Aether Industries, Kajaria Ceramics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.