52 Week High Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Shares of Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging, Jalan Transolutions (India), SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 5.85(0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 38.59(0.05%) points at 27 Feb 2025 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 317.55(0.65%) at 27 Feb 2025 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as Havells India, Tata Motors, DLF, ACC, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Indusind Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top losers.
