52 Week High Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 27, 2025: Shares of Bajaj Finance, TCPL Packaging, Jalan Transolutions (India), SBI Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 5.85(0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 38.59(0.05%) points at 27 Feb 2025 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 317.55(0.65%) at 27 Feb 2025 10:44:52 IST.

Other stocks such as Havells India, Tata Motors, DLF, ACC, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.