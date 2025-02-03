52 Week High Stocks Today on February 3, 2025: UPL, SRF & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 3, 2025: Shares of UPL, SRF, United Breweries, Eicher Motors, SBI Cards & Payment Services hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -173.8(-0.74%) points and Sensex was down by -461.47(-0.6%) points at 03 Feb 2025 10:59:56 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -265.5(-0.54%) at 03 Feb 2025 10:44:58 IST.

Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Tube Investments Of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bank Of Baroda hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.