52 Week High Stocks Today on February 5, 2025: Laurus Labs, JK Cement & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on February 5, 2025: Shares of Laurus Labs, JK Cement, UPL, Bajaj Finance, SRF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.1(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -113.07(-0.14%) points at 05 Feb 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 275.9(0.55%) at 05 Feb 2025 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Salasar Exteriors & Contour, JK Tyre & Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Noida Toll Bridge Company, Jaiprakash Associates hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, NTPC were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Titan Company, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index CANARA BANK, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.

