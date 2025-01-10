52 Week High Stocks Today on January 10, 2025: Shares of Indo Thai Securities, Power & Instrumentation Gujarat, Shree Vasu Logistics, VARDHMAN POLYTEX, Kalyani Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -89.9(-0.38%) points and Sensex was down by -155.72(-0.2%) points at 10 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -450.75(-0.91%) at 10 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Union Bank Of India, Steel Authority Of India, NMDC, Tata Steel, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while NTPC, Indusind Bank, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
