52 Week High Stocks Today on January 13, 2025: Shares of Arss Infrastructure Projects, BGR Energy Systems, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Indo Thai Securities hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -124.5(-0.53%) points and Sensex was down by -370.44(-0.48%) points at 13 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -256.75(-0.53%) at 13 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as ADANI WILMAR, Indian Oil Corporation, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India, Coal India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.