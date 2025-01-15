52 Week High Stocks Today on January 15, 2025: Nureca, Oil Country Tubular & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 15, 2025: Shares of Nureca, Oil Country Tubular, Indo Thai Securities, BGR Energy Systems, Le Merite Exports hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 92.0(0.4%) points and Sensex was up by 416.04(0.54%) points at 15 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 268.75(0.55%) at 15 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Thejo Engineering, HIL, Jai Corporation, Asian Paints, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

