52 Week High Stocks Today on January 20, 2025: Shares of Ashapura Minechem, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, BGR Energy Systems, BSE hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 58.45(0.25%) points and Sensex was up by 283.23(0.37%) points at 20 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 459.7(0.95%) at 20 Jan 2025 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Bajaj Electricals, HIL, RBL Bank, MRF hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

