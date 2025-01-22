52 Week High Stocks Today on January 22, 2025: Shares of Paradeep Phosphates, Cubex Tubings, BGR Energy Systems, Panache Digilife, Le Merite Exports hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 82.25(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 335.36(0.44%) points at 22 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -15.6(-0.03%) at 22 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Hatsun Agro Product, Kansai Nerolac Paints, PVR Inox, MRF, VIP Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation Of India, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Tata Steel were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

