52 Week High Stocks Today on January 22, 2025: Paradeep Phosphates, Cubex Tubings & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on January 22, 2025: Shares of Paradeep Phosphates, Cubex Tubings, BGR Energy Systems, Panache Digilife, Le Merite Exports hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 82.25(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 335.36(0.44%) points at 22 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -15.6(-0.03%) at 22 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Hatsun Agro Product, Kansai Nerolac Paints, PVR Inox, MRF, VIP Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

