52 Week High Stocks Today on January 24, 2025: Shares of MPS, United Polyfab Gujarat, BGR Energy Systems, Tera Software, Panache Digilife hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 7.65(0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 65.31(0.09%) points at 24 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -6.7(-0.01%) at 24 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Cyient, Rajesh Exports, Tanla Platforms, HIL, Kansai Nerolac Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Infosys, Nestle India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, CANARA BANK were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

